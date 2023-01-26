BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $753.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,567. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $831.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $673.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

