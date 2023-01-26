Blake Borgeson Sells 8,885 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $77,388.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,611,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,299,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $68,325.65.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 584,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.04% and a negative net margin of 860.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,139,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

