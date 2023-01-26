Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating) were down 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Approximately 639,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,685% from the average daily volume of 35,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Blue Planet Investment Trust Stock Down 32.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.