BlueArk 24-Hour Volume Tops $726,486.28 (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $34.31 million and $726,486.28 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,190.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00572395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00181987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00044877 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00058685 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00111481 USD and is down -4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $782,986.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

