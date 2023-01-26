BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Trading Down 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 33,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 413,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 447,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,871 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 243,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

