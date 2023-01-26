B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.6671 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 415 ($5.14) to GBX 460 ($5.70) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.88) to GBX 485 ($6.00) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.50.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.