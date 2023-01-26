B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13.
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a $0.6671 dividend. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 5.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&M European Value Retail (BMRRY)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullin Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
- Mergers and Acquisitions in 2023 Off To A Strong Start
- What Does Apple’s Move to India Mean for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.