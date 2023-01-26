BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZWU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.79. The company had a trading volume of 245,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.04. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of C$10.62 and a 1-year high of C$13.88.

