BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZWU stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$11.79. The company had a trading volume of 245,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,560. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of C$10.62 and a 12 month high of C$13.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.04.

