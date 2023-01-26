BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ZEB stock opened at C$35.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.66. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$31.52 and a 12-month high of C$43.00.

