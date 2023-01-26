BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.06. 15,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,859. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$19.93 and a 52-week high of C$28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.42.

