BMO US Put Write ETF (ZPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZPW remained flat at C$14.39 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US Put Write ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.