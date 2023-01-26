Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,445,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.64. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.59.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Institutional Trading of Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Boeing by 658.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $218,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

