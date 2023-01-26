BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $99.07. 68,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.28.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,986. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $2,569,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $2,135,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $1,790,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

