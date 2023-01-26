BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 13,472 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,623,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.73. 2,229,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,396. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.