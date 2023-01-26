BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.45 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.18. 498,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,080. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

