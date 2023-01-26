BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,303 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,776 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

