BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,473 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 7,559,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,000,785. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

