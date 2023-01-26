BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 429.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 93.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,153,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,418,000 after purchasing an additional 557,144 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after buying an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ECL traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.26. 292,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,301. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $193.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.