BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.