BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 848 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Cigna by 79.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $283,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 196.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 17.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.75. 288,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

