BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,124 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $38.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.