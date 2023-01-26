BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,839 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.53. 1,682,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,567. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.38.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

