BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $107.80. 2,046,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,609. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $108.45.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

