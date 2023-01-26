Bondly Price Up 0% This Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Bondly has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $5.88 million and $46,888.83 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.27 or 0.00407918 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.99 or 0.28632840 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.20 or 0.00585033 BTC.

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

