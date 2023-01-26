boohoo group (LON:BOO) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.56) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 36 ($0.45) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 68.25 ($0.84).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Performance

LON:BOO traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 42.60 ($0.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,352,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,758. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.11 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £540.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.75.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.