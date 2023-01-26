Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.51-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.51-5.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.

BOOT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 741,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

