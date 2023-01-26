Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.51-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Boot Barn also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.51-5.60 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on BOOT. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.89.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
BOOT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 741,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,278. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Activity at Boot Barn
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More
