Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $438.00 million-$448.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.13 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.51-$5.60 EPS.

BOOT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. 741,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,278. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.89.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 67.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boot Barn by 35.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

