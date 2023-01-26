Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $438.00 million-$448.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.13 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.51-$5.60 EPS.
BOOT stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. 741,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,278. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $105.66.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 67.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boot Barn by 35.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
