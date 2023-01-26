Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $438-448 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.07 million. Boot Barn also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.51-$5.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Shares of BOOT traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.88. 299,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,814. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $105.66.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 15.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

