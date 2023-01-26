Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 6,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $151,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,653.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 2.3 %

BWMN stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 79,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.