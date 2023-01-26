Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 637,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 541,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

BAK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.76). Braskem had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Braskem by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braskem by 55.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Braskem by 1,640.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

