Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading 3.7% Higher

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 196,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 949,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.69. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Bread Financial by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

