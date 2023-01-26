BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance

BBRW stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,308,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,616,464. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.