BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 400.0% in January

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance
BBRW stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,308,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,616,464. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile
