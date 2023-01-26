Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 2,535.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd.

Bridgestone Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 59,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. Bridgestone has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $23.19.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

