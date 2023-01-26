Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.09. 2,344,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

