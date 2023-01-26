Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $589.34. The stock had a trading volume of 529,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,789. The stock has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $553.58 and its 200 day moving average is $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

