Brokerages Set Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) PT at $313.79

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.79.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

