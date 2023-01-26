Brokerages Set AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($28.26) to €27.00 ($29.35) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group raised AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on AXA from €31.50 ($34.24) to €32.50 ($35.33) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AXA from €32.00 ($34.78) to €34.00 ($36.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

