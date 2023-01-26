Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Target Price at $23.33

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLNC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Fluence Energy Price Performance
FLNC stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.37. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $24.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,097,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,565,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 337,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.
Fluence Energy Company Profile
Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.