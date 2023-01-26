Brokerages Set Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price at $122.24

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.80 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,711.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,611 shares of company stock valued at $16,492,717. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 872.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

