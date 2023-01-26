Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Price Target at $84.89

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 4.7 %

NEP stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,983 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 23,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.