Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price at $782.53

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $786.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $741.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $732.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.63. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

