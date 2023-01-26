Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target at GBX 103.40

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 103.40 ($1.28).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.24) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.36) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 12,786 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($14,405.42). In related news, insider Warren East purchased 31,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £24,069.96 ($29,800.62). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($14,405.42). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,025.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.3 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 111.72 ($1.38) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.31. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,586.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

