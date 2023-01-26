Brokerages Set Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Price Target at $92.42

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.