Brokers Offer Predictions for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.66) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.50) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 77,253 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $821,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 262.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 410,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 297,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $285,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.