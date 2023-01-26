Brokers Set Expectations for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $18.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.45 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

NYSE MTB opened at $155.89 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.