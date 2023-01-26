Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Saturday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after buying an additional 128,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,991,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,582,000 after buying an additional 285,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

