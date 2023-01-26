Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.20 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,366,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

