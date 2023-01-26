Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 7.0 %

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 378,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,843. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $959.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

