Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.03. Brookline Bancorp shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 78,326 shares.

The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

