Brooktree Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Brooktree Capital Management raised its position in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,933 shares during the period. SecureWorks comprises about 0.9% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after buying an additional 209,770 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 780,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 94,168 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 128,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SecureWorks by 32.2% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,272. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. Research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SecureWorks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $147,981.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 85.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SecureWorks Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

